NEOSHO, Mo. — A 29-year-old man has taken a plea offer on charges that he raped and sodomized a woman three years ago at his home near Neosho.
Records show that Garrett D. Wencil pleaded guilty April 8 in Newton County Circuit Court to first-degree sodomy in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of first-degree rape and capping the prison time he might be assessed at eight years.
Judge Kevin Selby set a sentencing hearing June 22 and ordered that the defendant be held without bond pending sentencing.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, Wencil sexually assaulted a woman July 26. Wencil purportedly bought alcohol for the young woman and a relative, and they were drinking together when she became sick.
She told an investigator with the Newton County Sheriff's Department that she recalled Wencil taking her to a couch in the living room, where she fell asleep. She said she awoke later when he began sexually assaulting her.
