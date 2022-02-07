NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge ruled at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday that there is probable cause for a 30-year-old defendant to stand trial for an assault of a younger man from Seneca with a baseball bat.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades ordered Taylor L. Ligue to stand trial on a charge of first-degree assault and set his initial appearance in a trial division for March 8.
Cody Williford testified at the hearing that Ligue knocked him out with a baseball bat during an incident Dec. 23 at Ligue's residence on Quince Road near Neosho.
Williford told the court that he was returning from a trip to the store in a vehicle with his aunt and Ligue's 5-year-old son when he turned and made a face at the child and the boy punched him. Williford said he slapped the boy's face to let him know he did not like being punched.
But slapping the boy caused his aunt to punch him back, and Ligue attacked him when they got to his place, initially punching him in the side of the head and briefly putting him in a chokehold, Williford told the court. He testified that Ligue then grabbed a bat and hit him with it, causing a concussion, brain bleed, and skull and orbital fractures.
Williford acknowledged on cross-examination by defense attorney Duane Cooper that he had consumed some alcohol that day and has had a drinking problem. But he denied being drunk at the time of the assault or having done anything to provoke the assault other than having slapped the child.
