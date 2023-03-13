NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office dismissed a rural Neosho man's domestic assault charge Monday, citing a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim.

Eric S. Cahalan, 44, was charged with first-degree domestic assault after a disturbance Jan. 13 at his residence on Palm Road. Cahalan was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the case Monday, but the charge was dismissed instead.

The defendant had been accused of pushing his son up against a wall and choking him when the son yelled at a sibling to get out of his room and Cahalan mistakenly thought he was yelling at his mother, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jeff Lehr is an award-winning reporter for The Joplin Globe who covers the courts and crime beat. He can be reached at jlehr@joplinglobe.com.