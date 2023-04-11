NEOSHO, Mo. — A rural Pierce City man has been ordered to stand trial trial on charges that he made his 8-year-old son perform planks, denied him use of a bathroom at night and would spank him with a wooden cutting board if he wet the bed.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Nile W. Stewart, 35, to stand trial on a felony count of child abuse.
The boy told child abuse investigators in January 2021 that his father made him perform planks when he got in trouble and would spank him if he did not maintain the position without falling. According to a probable-cause affidavit, he reported that his father used a paddle with holes in it to spank him.
The boy purportedly disclosed he was made to ask to use the bathroom and when not allowed would sometimes be forced to "hold it" until he wet himself. He also was not allowed to go to the bathroom at night, which sometimes resulted in bed-wetting. He told investigators that his father would spank each time he wet himself or his bed.
The affidavit states that the boy was found to have bruises on his bottom indicative of abuse and that his mother confirmed the use of planks as punishment, the restrictions on use of the bathroom and the defendant's use of a cutting board.
