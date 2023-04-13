MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 37-year-old defendant was granted a suspended sentence and probation when he pleaded guilty this week in Lawrence County Circuit Court to molesting a 14-year-old girl.
Brandon K. Himes, of rural Pierce City, pleaded guilty to second-degree child molestation in a plea agreement dismissing two more serious counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and permitting a suspended sentence of 15 years.
Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and placed the defendant on supervised probation for five years.
Himes was accused of sexual abuse of the girl in December 2018 and again in April or May 2019 when she was 14. He pleaded guilty to molesting her in 2019 but not to either of the sodomy charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.