MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge meted out a 15-year prison term this week to a rural Pierce City man when he pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a girl when she was 11 years old.
Rusty R. Holland, 42, pleaded guilty at a hearing Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old in a plea agreement calling for a 15-year sentence and dismissing two related counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old. Judge Jack Goodman accepted the plea deal and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of sentence.
Holland was charged with the offenses in 2019 after an investigation by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department into disclosures made by the girl at the Children's Advocacy Center in Pierce City.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, she told investigators that Holland had touched her inappropriately on more than one occasion beginning when she was 11 years old in 2017.
On other occasions, he would take her swimming in creeks and would have her swim naked while he watched, according to the affidavit. She disclosed that he also committed acts of sodomy with her, according to the affidavit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.