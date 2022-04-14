MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A Lawrence County judge this week sentenced a rural Pierce City man to 10 years in prison for sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl.
Darrell K. Himes, 63, pleaded guilty Monday in Lawrence County Circuit Court to a reduced count of second-degree child molestation in a plea deal calling for the 10-year prison term.
Himes had been facing the more serious charge of first-degree sodomy as well as two counts of forcible sodomy. His plea deal dismissed two of the counts and reduced the third to the count of child molestation.
Circuit Judge David Cole accepted the plea bargain and assessed the defendant the agreed-upon length of prison term.
Himes was charged with the offenses following an investigation by the Missouri Department of Social Services and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department of disclosures made by the girl in April 2021.
In an interview at a children's advocacy center, the girl disclosed that Himes had been sexually abusing her for years, beginning at a much younger age and continuing until August 2019. Himes purportedly admitted to investigators that he'd had some sexual contact with the girl but claimed it was all either accidental or initiated by the girl when he was asleep or intoxicated, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
