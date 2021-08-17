MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A 62-year-old defendant waived a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court this past week on charges that he sexually abused an underage girl.
Darrell K. Himes, of rural Pierce City, waived the hearing Thursday on two counts of forcible sodomy and a single count of first-degree sodomy and was ordered by Associate Court Judge Matthew Kasper to stand trial. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 13.
Himes was charged after an investigation by the Missouri Department of Social Services and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department of disclosures made in April by a 16-year-old girl.
The girl disclosed during an interview at a children's advocacy center that Himes had been sexually abusing her for years, beginning at a considerably younger age and continuing until August 2019.
Himes was interviewed by a sheriff's office investigator in June of this year and purportedly acknowledged having had some sexual contact with the girl but claimed it was of either an accidental nature or had been initiated by the girl while he was sleeping or intoxicated.
