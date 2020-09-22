PINEVILLE, Mo. — A judge ordered a rural Pineville man to stand trial Monday on a charge that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl.
Associate Judge Jake Skouby decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for Adam A. Rosales, 36, to stand trial on a count of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance on the charge in a trial division of the court for Oct. 1.
The girl told investigators during an interview April 6 at the Children's Center in Joplin that Rosales committed deviate sexual intercourse with her on more than one occasion in the past two years.
Rosales waived a preliminary hearing in March on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse involving a 7-year-old girl. That charge remains pending as well in McDonald County Circuit Court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.