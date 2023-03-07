A Jasper County judge sentenced a rural Reeds man to six years in prison this week on convictions for possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm as a felon.
Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Dakota L. Dallas, 35, concurrent terms of six years with credit for 23 days already served in jail at a sentencing hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
The defendant had pleaded guilty to the charges Jan. 17 in a plea agreement dismissing related counts of vehicle tampering, receiving stolen property and unlawful use of a weapon, and limiting the prison time he might receive to six years.
The charges stemmed from an arrest made by Sarcoxie police Oct. 24, 2021, after a report of a suspect with a stolen motorcycle at the Mazoo Liquor store in Sarcoxie.
Dallas, who was in purported possession of a motorcycle reported stolen in Joplin, was taken into custody and found also to be in possession of a stolen handgun and 1.1 grams of meth, according to a probable-cause affidavit. Dallas is a convicted felon who had served time previously for an array of felony convictions received in 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.