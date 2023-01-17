A 35-year-old defendant pleaded guilty Monday to drug and firearm charges in a plea deal dismissing three other felony counts he was facing.
Dakota L. Dallas, of rural Reeds, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm in a plea deal calling for concurrent sentences of six years on each count. Related counts of unlawful use of a weapon, receiving stolen property and vehicle tampering are to be dismissed under the terms of the plea agreement.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea bargain and ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant prior to his sentencing hearing March 6.
The charges stem from an Oct. 24, 2021, arrest in Sarcoxie when police there received a report of a suspect with a stolen motorcycle at the Mazoo Liquor store. Dallas was in possession of a Honda motorcycle that had been reported stolen in Joplin, and a search of his person turned up a Ruger handgun, also purportedly stolen in Joplin, and a small amount of meth.
