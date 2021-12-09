A Jasper County judge found probable cause at a preliminary hearing Thursday to order a rural Reeds woman to stand trial on a felony count of endangering a child.
Judge Joe Hensley set Feb. 28 for the initial appearance of 34-year-old Kayla Abbott in a trial division on a count of first-degree child endangerment.
The case came to light in February of this year when an elementary school principal informed the Jasper County Sheriff's Department that an 8-year-old boy was afraid to go home after school.
A school resource officer went to the boy's home and made contact with Abbott and her live-in boyfriend, Jacob Pennington, 39, whom he learned were living in a detached garage on the property, where the second grade boy and a toddler son of Abbott stayed in a locked room of the main house.
Deputy Isaac West testified that he spotted exposed wires in some of the electrical outlets of the house and "an eyelet lock" on the door of the boy's room. He said he was told the lock was on the door to keep the boys in the room while their parents and other people who stayed in the house slept.
He said the toddler's crib had been modified with another crib's side fastened to the wall above the his crib with hinges and screws to serve as a lid or cover that could be lowered to create a virtual cage from which he could not escape.
When locked in the room, the boys had nowhere to go to the bathroom, he said. Pennington, who also faces a charge of child endangerment in the case, has yet to have a preliminary hearing.
