NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County jury found a 31-year-old defendant guilty Wednesday of all three child sexual abuse counts he was facing in a three-day trial in Neosho.
A jury of eight women and four men convicted Johnathan L. Cavitte of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy after two hours of deliberation.
The charges stem from disclosures the girl, who is now 8 years old, made in 2018 at the Children's Center in Joplin regarding sexual abuse that had taken place in July of that year near Granby.
Will Lynch, the Newton County prosecutor, said in a news release announcing the verdict obtained by Assistant Prosecutor J.D. Hatcher that a care provider for the child noticed bruising on the victim's arms that led to the disclosure.
At trial, the defense presented Google Maps account evidence of his location on July 17, 2018, but not on any other suspected dates of the abuse, Lynch said.
Electronic court records did not indicate whether a sentencing date has been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.