NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge ordered a 27-year-old defendant bound over for trial on statutory sodomy charges following a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades decided at the conclusion of testimony offered at the hearing that there was probable cause for William J. Derose, of rural Seneca, to stand trial on two counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old. The judge dismissed a third count of statutory rape for a lack of evidence and set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Dec. 22.
Derose is accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old boy and an underage girl in early 2019. A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that the girl told child abuse investigators during an interview at the Children's Center in March 2019 that the defendant raped her and committed acts of sodomy on both her and the boy, telling them to keep what he had done a secret.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.