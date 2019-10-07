A rural Webb City man pleaded guilty Monday to a charge that he molested a girl over a four-year period beginning when she was 10 years old.
Gregory W. Kennebeck, 50, pleaded guilty in Jasper County Circuit Court to first-degree child molestation in a plea deal dismissing two additional felony counts of statutory sodomy as well as counts of sexual misconduct with a child younger than 15 and tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution that are related to the same case.
Kennebeck's plea agreement would cap the sentence he might receive at no more than 10 years. He was facing up to 15 years on the molestation count and the possibility of even lengthier terms on the two statutory sodomy counts.
Judge Dean Dankelson delayed formal acceptance or rejection of the plea deal and set a sentencing hearing for Dec. 9 following the completion of a sentencing assessment.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the defendant began sexually molesting the girl in 2012 when she was 10 years old. The alleged abuse continued on multiple occasions over the next four years, according to the affidavit.
