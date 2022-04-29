MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — An 18-year-old defendant has been ordered to stand trial on a charge that he committed an act of sodomy with a 5-year-old girl last year in Pierce City.
Associate Judge Matthew Kasper decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Dillon R. Waltrip, of rural Wentworth, to stand trial on a charge of first-degree sodomy. The judge set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on June 13.
Waltrip is accused of sexually abusing the girl while he was at her residence doing some yard work for her mother. The girl subsequently went to her mother and purportedly told her how the defendant had touched her while they were watching television.
