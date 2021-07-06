Someone broke into Whiskey Dick's bar in downtown Joplin on Friday and stole a safe containing an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police Capt. Will Davis said entry to the bar at 516 S. Joplin Ave. was gained by knocking a hole in a wall of the women's restroom at the back of the bar.
Davis said that besides the theft of a safe, some electronic equipment was stolen and an electronic game machine broken into and an undisclosed amount of money removed from it.
The time frame of the break-in was listed as between 3:30 and 10:51 a.m. Friday.
