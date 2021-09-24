NEOSHO, Mo. — A 33-year-old mother from Saginaw was ordered to stand trial this week on felony child abuse charges.
Jamie L. Taylor waived a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on two counts of child abuse and a third count of child endangerment, and Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court on Nov. 9.
The charges stem from an investigation of disclosures made by her 14-year-old daughter during an interview June 30, 2020, at the Children’s Center in Joplin.
The girl told child abuse investigators that her mother head-butted her 13-year-old sister and spit in her face when the sister asked her to stop. The older girl purportedly disclosed that the younger one, who is Taylor’s stepdaughter, was not allowed to have water and food like the rest of the children in the house.
The younger girl told investigators in a separate forensic interview that her stepmother had stepped on her wrist deliberately, sending pain up her arm, and that she is not allowed to drink water or eat any food from the time she gets home from school until she goes to bed.
The girl also implicated her father, Gregory Taylor, in the denial of food and water and the limitation of what she is given to eat to food that is different from what the other children get. She told them she had to sneak food to her room to ease her hunger and that her older sister sometimes helped her in this regard.
Court records show the father is facing a charge of felony child endangerment in the case, but has not yet had a preliminary hearing.
