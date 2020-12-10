A 20-year-old man from Sarcoxie waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges that he sexually abused three children at a residence in Carthage where he had been staying in May and June.
Timothy M. Woods waived the hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court on three counts of statutory sodomy with a child under 12 years old. Associate Judge Joe Hensley set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 20.
The mother of the children reported to Carthage police on June 3 that two of her children told her that Woods had been touching them inappropriately.
All the children were interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin, with investigators developing enough information to believe that Woods had perpetrated various acts of sexual abuse on three of them, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The affidavit states that when Woods was interviewed about the disclosures, he did not deny any of the children's allegation but instead told the detective "that he didn't know what to say."
