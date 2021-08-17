A Sarcoxie man is facing a felony theft charge after he purportedly brought a new iPhone 12 to a cash register at a Walmart store in Joplin and fled with it when the cashier removed its packaging.
Police Capt. Will Davis said Thane W. Wagoner, 28, was taken into custody a short time after the 12:46 p.m. incident Monday at the Walmart store on West Seventh Street when the fleeing suspect was spotted entering the back of a residence in the 1400 block of West Fourth Street.
Davis said the occupant of the residence consented to officers entering their home to apprehend Wagoner, who purportedly still had the phone.
