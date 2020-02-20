The Jasper County prosecutor's office Thursday dismissed felony domestic assault charges that a Sarcoxie man was facing when the victims failed to show up to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Christopher S. Elder, 47, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court in two separate domestic assault cases. Both cases were dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the alleged victims, according to the prosecutor's office.
Elder was charged in October with two counts of third-degree domestic assault after he was accused of throwing a dresser drawer that struck his stepson in the eye during a domestic disturbance while Elder was staying at his ex-wife's residence in Sarcoxie for a couple of weeks. Elder ran toward his stepson after hitting him with the dresser drawer, and they fell to the ground punching each other, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed with the charges.
That Oct. 6 disturbance was followed by a domestic incident Nov. 11 in which the defendant was accused of hitting his current wife in the head and choking her. She was taken to a hospital with cuts and swelling to her face, according to a second affidavit.
The defendant was charged with two counts of second-degree domestic assault and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm in that incident. Court documents state that Elder, who has a felony conviction for burglary and is prohibited from possessing firearms, grabbed a shotgun during the incident.
