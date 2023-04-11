A 46-year-old man from Sarcoxie received suspended sentences and probation when he pleaded guilty this week to possession of methamphetamine and two handguns during a traffic stop in Carthage.
Timothy J. Rickman pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a controlled substance at a hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court.
His plea deal with the prosecutor's office dismissed a second count of unlawful possession of a firearm and allowed the four-year suspended sentences that Judge Dean Dankelson assessed. The judge placed Rickman on probation for five years.
A police officer stopped a pickup truck Rickman was driving Oct. 21 for improper plates and conducted a consent search of the vehicle and the defendant's person that turned up a glass drug pipe, a bag containing 4.5 grams of meth and two 9 mm handguns, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Rickman was convicted of forgery in 2013 and is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to the affidavit.
