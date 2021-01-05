NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County judge ordered a rural Sarcoxie man bound over for trial on drug trafficking charges when he waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
Roscoe D. Rickman, 37, waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of second-degree trafficking in drugs and resisting arrest. Associate Court Judge Christina Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Jan. 26.
Rickman was arrested when he allegedly fled a patrol deputy's effort to stop a pickup truck he was driving March 4, 2019, on Kodiak Road in Newton County. A probable-cause affidavit states that the deputy tried to stop the truck for having plates registered to another vehicle.
The truck sped off down Cody Lane but crashed into a tree and came to a rest at the dead end of the road, where Rickman allegedly got out and fled into some woods before eventually being caught and arrested. The deputy located a drug pipe on the defendant's person and 2 ounces of methamphetamine on the floorboards of his vehicle, the affidavit alleges.
