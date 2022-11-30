A 20-year-old Sarcoxie man was killed and his passenger injured in a two-vehicle crash at 3:46 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 37 at County Road 40 in Sarcoxie, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Emmanuel J. Lovell, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Jasper County coroner, the patrol said. His body was taken to the Housh-Goodwin Funeral Home in Sarcoxie.
A passenger in his vehicle, Eden J. Sims, 19, of Sarcoxie, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Their northbound car pulled into the path of an eastbound pickup truck driven by Tracy D. Lowe, 52, of Mount Vernon, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.