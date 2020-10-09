A Sarcoxie woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:50 p.m. Friday on Route JJ, a mile south of Carl Junction in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Yolanda D. Smith, 36, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle and fleeing from Webb City police when she swerved to avoid a tire-deflation device, and her SUV ran off the road, struck two culverts and overturned, throwing her from the vehicle, the patrol said.
• An Exeter man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:40 a.m. Friday on Route A, a mile east of Stella in Newton County, the state patrol said.
Dustin J. Briskey, 29, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Cassville with moderate injuries.
Briskey was driving a westbound car that ran off the road into a ditch, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.