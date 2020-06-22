A human scalp discovered in a Joplin campground has been sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab for analysis.
Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings said the owner of the Holly Haven Campground on the southwest side of Joplin found the scalp Saturday morning near a pond in the campground. Cadaver dogs were run around the pond and a state patrol dive team searched the pond Saturday afternoon.
"There wasn't anything there," Jennings said.
He said more likely than not the scalp was probably dragged there by animals.
The sheriff said the hair on the scalp was braided. But hair color and gender will have to be determined by the lab.
Jennings declined to discuss if the find might be related to any unsolved crimes in the Joplin area.
"Hopefully, we get it to the lab, we get a better idea of what's going on with it," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.