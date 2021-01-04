A Jasper County judge on Monday sentenced a former Carl Junction school bus driver to four years in prison for having sexual contact with a student.
Circuit Judge Dean Dankelson assessed Dennis R. Frakes, 68, the prison term at a sentencing hearing in Jasper County Circuit Court. Frakes pleaded guilty to the felony offense Nov. 2 in a plea agreement dismissing a related count of second-degree statutory sodomy.
The defendant was a bus driver for the Carl Junction School District when he purportedly had sexual contact with a female student in the school district on two occasions within a two-year period. The girl was not a rider on the bus he drove, and the contact did not take place on a school bus.
According to a probable-cause affidavit, Frakes fondled the girl inside his own vehicle during a band competition in 2015 and touched her inappropriately again in August 2017 at his home.
Frakes was employed as a bus driver for the school district from January 2012 to Oct. 25, 2019, when the allegation first surfaced and he was fired.
According to the affidavit, Frakes admitted to investigators that he had sexual contact with the girl but claimed it happened only in 2017.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.