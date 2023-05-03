Joplin police stopped a scooter rider Monday for traffic and vehicle registration violations and discovered 167 grams of methamphetamine on his person.
An officer attempted to stop Bobby E. Bowles, 47, of Joplin, near 20th and Main streets when he pulled into the parking lot of a convenience store and started to enter the business. Police said the officer made contact with him at that point and placed him under arrest when he learned that Bowles' driver's license had been revoked.
During the arrest, nine bags of meth were located in his coat, and he was charged with delivery of a controlled substance as well as driving while revoked. He remained in custody Tuesday on a $50,000 cash bond.
