COLUMBUS, Kan. — Cherokee County sheriff's deputies have made a second arrest in their investigation of the theft last month of a camper trailer from the Riverton area.
An arrest warrant was obtained last week on Ethan Brookshire, 29, and he was taken into custody Friday in Ottawa County, Oklahoma, according to a news release issued Monday by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department.
Nathan Clark, 32, who was arrested previously in connection with the theft, remains in custody at the Cherokee County Jail.
Sheriff David Groves said in the news release that investigators are working on information that may implicate the two suspects in additional crimes in the area.
