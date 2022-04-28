A second defendant was arraigned Thursday morning in Jasper County Circuit Court in the sexual assault of a woman Feb. 9 at a Joplin residence.
Derrick A. Adams, 42, of Webb City, entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment on a charge of first-degree rape.
Adams is accused of being the second man who sexually assaulted a 20-year-old Joplin woman at the home of co-defendant Harry L. Vinson, 38.
Vinson was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy after a Joplin police investigation of a complaint the woman lodged Feb. 13. Further investigation led to Adams being charged as well.
The woman told police that on Feb. 9 she, in an intoxicated state, went home with Vinson and did accept some cocaine there. But, according to a probable-cause affidavit, she believes the cocaine was laced with something else because her recall of what happened after that remains "scattered."
She said fell asleep and when she woke up, Vinson was forcing himself on her.
She told police that after he had raped and sodomized her, Vinson called another man who came over and also sexually assaulted her.
An affidavit filed in Adams' case states that Vinson gave police Adams' name during questioning about the woman's complaint and that she subsequently picked Adams out of a photo lineup as the second man who raped her.
