NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County woman was sentenced this month to a total of 15 years in prison in connection with a raid on a Nevada hotel room where an array of drugs were seized, including heroin, fentanyl, morphine and methamphetamine.
Cheyenne R. Highley, 35, pleaded guilty Nov. 8 in Vernon County Circuit Court to a single count of second-degree trafficking in drugs and three counts of delivery of a controlled substance in a plea agreement dismissing four other counts of delivery and one count of possession of a controlled substance.
Highley's plea agreement called for an eight-year sentence on the trafficking conviction and seven years on each of the delivery counts with the trafficking term to run consecutively to concurrent sentences on the delivery counts.
The convictions pertain to a search warrant executed Nov. 25 on a room at a hotel in Nevada where Highley and co-defendant Harry D. Foreman Jr., 54, were staying.
Vernon County deputies seized four bags containing 93.8 grams of meth, four more bags containing 19.9 grams of black tar heroin, 50 morphine pills, 16 hydromorphone hydrochloride pills, seven oxycodone pills, 37 OxyContin pills, 80 clonazepam pills, two small bags of fentanyl, and three sublingual strips of Suboxone, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Foreman was found guilty by a jury a year ago of all 10 counts he faced and was sentenced to seven consecutive 30-year terms, two 15-year sentences and a seven-year term in one of the stiffest punishments for drug-trafficking handed out in recent years in Southwest Missouri.
