NEVADA, Mo. — A Vernon County woman waived a preliminary hearing Thursday on drug trafficking charges and was ordered to stand trial.
Cheyenne R. Highley, 33, of Nevada, waived the hearing in Vernon County Circuit Court on a count of second-degree trafficking in drugs, seven counts of delivery of a controlled substance and single counts of possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a public nuisance. Associate Judge Brandon Fisher set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Tuesday.
The charges stem from a search warrant executed Nov. 25 at a Nevada hotel room where Highley and co-defendant Harry D. Foreman Jr., 53, were staying, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Deputies with the Vernon County Sheriff's Department seized four bags containing a total of 93.3 grams of methamphetamine, four more bags containing 19.9 grams of black tar heroin, 50 morphine pills, 16 hydromorphone hydrochloride pills, seven oxycodone pills, 66 alprazolam pills, 37 OxyContin pills, 80 clonazepam pills, two small bags of fentanyl and three sublingual strips of Suboxone, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
Also seized was $952 in cash.
Foreman was ordered to stand trial on the same 10 felony counts as Highley at a preliminary hearing Jan. 21.
