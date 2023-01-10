NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed the charge against one of three defendants in an attempt to kidnap a 15-year boy and take him to his biological mother's home in Kansas.
The boy's grandfather, Godfrey M. Flax, 54, of Dodge City, Kansas, had been facing a charge of attempted kidnapping in connection with a plot in November 2021. The prosecutor's office cited insufficient evidence Tuesday in dismissing the charge against Flax in Newton County Circuit Court.
The boy's mother, Kabrena R. Alexander, 32, also of Dodge City, who is Flax's daughter, and a rural Seneca woman, Alexia A. Tweedy, 20, remain charged in the case.
According to probable-cause affidavits filed with the court, investigators with the Newton County Sheriff's Department learned of messages discovered on the teen's phone between Flax and the boy that they say revealed a plan for Tweedy to pick up the boy up at the residence where he was living with his adopted mother and father, and take him to his grandfather at an undisclosed location. The grandfather was then to transport him to Alexander's home in Kansas, according to the affidavits.
