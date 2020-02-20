The Jasper County Sheriff's Department made a second arrest Thursday in a recent burglary of the Mid-America Cycle-Recycle business in Carl Junction.
Three motorcycles were stolen in a Jan. 16 burglary.
Levi Pedersen, 17, of Joplin, was arrested and charged with the crime two days after the burglary. A second suspect, Jacob Riggs, 19, of Oronogo, was taken into custody Thursday. Both defendants are charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.
The sheriff's office said all three motorcycles have been recovered.
