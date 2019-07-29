The second of twin brothers convicted of second-degree robbery in the mugging of another man two years ago in Joplin was sentenced Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison.
Judge Gayle Crane assessed James D. Sprinkle, 29, the same length of sentence that she assessed his brother, Jesse Sprinkle, at a sentencing hearing in December.
Each of the twins pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in an attack on Kevin Bowling on Oct. 6, 2017, in the 100 block of South Wall Avenue. A probable-cause affidavit states that they assaulted Bowling in an attempt to retrieve a cellphone that belonged to another party. In doing so, they punched Bowling, knocked him down and went through his pockets, taking $250 cash and a couple of packs of cigarettes in addition to the cellphone.
James Sprinkle pleaded guilty April 29 in a plea deal dismissing a second count of felony assault.
