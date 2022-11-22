A resident of Seligman died of injuries after being involved in a two-vehicle crash at 2:59 p.m. Sunday on Route E, 7 miles northeast of Bella Vista, Arkansas, in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Thomas E. McKeever, 56, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by a deputy county coroner.
The driver of the vehicle, Michelle L. McKeever, 57, also of Seligman, was taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with serious injuries, the state patrol said. The driver of the other vehicle, Carolyn S. Hayes, 77, of Springdale, Arkansas, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with minor injuries.
The northbound Hayes vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the southbound McKeever car head-on, the patrol said.
• A Monett man was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 2:10 p.m. Monday on Farm Road 1090, a mile south of Monett in Barry County, the state patrol said.
Esmeranda Juarez, 26, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Aurora with moderate injuries.
Juarez was driving a southbound car that collided with a westbound car driven by Elizabeth Snider, 66, of Verona, when Snider failed to stop at a stop sign, the patrol said. Both vehicles ran off the road after the collision and struck a fence.
• A Lamar man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 1:10 a.m. Monday on Route U, a mile east of Kenoma in Barton County, the state patrol said.
Paul E. Kennon, 47, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
He was driving a westbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
• A woman from Bella Vista, Arkansas, was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 6:30 p.m. Sunday on U.S. Highway 71, about 5 miles south of Jane in McDonald County, the state patrol said.
Brenda L. Schwarzbach, 64, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Bella Vista with minor injuries.
She was driving a northbound car and pulled into the path of a southbound pickup truck driven by Dustin A. Sexauer, 33, of Bella Vista, the patrol said.
