A 41-year-old man from Seligman died of injuries after a single-vehicle accident at 9:30 a.m. Friday on Route F, 6 miles southeast of Cassville in Barry County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Bradley M. Hufford was taken to Mercy Hospital Cassville, where he was pronounced dead at 11:13 a.m.
Hufford was driving an eastbound car that ran off the road and struck a rock bluff, causing the vehicle to overturn, the patrol said.
• Two Joplin residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 9:30 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 249, about a mile north of Duenweg in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
The driver, Michael D. Hobson, 53, and his passenger, Brandy Hobson, 51, were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries.
Their northbound car struck a deer in the roadway, the patrol said.
• Two Carthage residents were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 3:35 p.m. Thursday on Fairview Avenue, about a mile west of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers involved, Faith A. Duvall, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital Carthage with minor injuries while her passenger, Drew M. Newman, 26, was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
Their southbound car collided with a westbound pickup truck driven by Toney L. Baker, 47, of Joplin, when Duvall failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and pulled into the path of Baker's truck, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.