NEOSHO, Mo. — A Seneca area resident waived a preliminary hearing Tuesday on charges that he raped and sodomized a 12-year-old girl.
Dylan J. Dragoo, 18, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy with a child under 14 years old. Judge Jacob Skouby set a hearing March 1 for Dragoo's initial appearance in a trial division of the court.
The defendant is accused of committing the acts with the girl March 17 at an address on Missouri Highway 43 in Newton County.
A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl told child abuse investigators that Dragoo forced himself on her. He told investigators that he was drunk and could not remember what took place, according to the affidavit.
