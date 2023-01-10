NEOSHO, Mo. — A 19-year-old Seneca resident took a plea offer this week on child rape and sodomy charges and was sent to the state's sex offender assessment unit.
Dylan J. Dragoo pleaded guilty Monday in Newton County Circuit Court to a reduced count of third-degree child molestation in a plea deal. The defendant had been facing more serious counts of first-degree statutory rape and statutory sodomy with a child younger than 14 years old.
Judge Gregory Stremel accepted the plea arrangement and assessed Dragoo eight years for the conviction with the term to be served in the state's sex offender assessment unit and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement on probation.
Dragoo was accused molesting a 12-year-old girl in March of last year. The girl told investigators that Dragoo forced himself on her, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He told investigators that he was drunk and could not recall what happened, according to the affidavit.
