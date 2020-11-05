NEOSHO, Mo. — A 31-year-old man from Seneca waived a preliminary hearing this week on charges that he sexually abused a girl when she was 8 and 9 years old.
Justin L. Rutherford waived the hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on charges of first-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy. Associate Court Judge Christine Rhoades set Rutherford's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 1.
The defendant was charged in November 2019 after an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department and the Missouri Department of Social Services. A probable-cause affidavit states that the girl disclosed during an interview at the Children's Center in Joplin that Rutherford sexually abused her on more than one occasion. According to the affidavit, the defendant admitted to investigators that he sexually abused her about five times, with two of the incidents taking place in Jasper County and the remainder in Newton County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.