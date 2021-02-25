NEOSHO, Mo. — A Seneca man waived a preliminary hearing Thursday and was ordered to stand trial on a drug trafficking charge.
Kolby A. Long, 30, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine. Judge Christine Rhoades set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 23.
The charge pertains to an arrest on Nov. 20, 2019, on the southwest edge of Joplin.
Officers dispatched to 4777 Downstream Blvd. concerning an intoxicated man at a convenience store purportedly discovered a bag containing almost a pound of methamphetamine in a pocket of Long's hooded sweatshirt as they took him into custody for safekeeping, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
