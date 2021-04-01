A Seneca woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 6:34 a.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 43, a mile south of Seneca in Newton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Jana A. Pflug, 36, was taken to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor linjuries.
She was driving a northbound vehicle that was struck in the rear by a pickup truck driven by Cade L. Cornett, 26, of Seneca, when Pflug came to a stop to avoid striking an animal, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.