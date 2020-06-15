NEOSHO, Mo. — A Newton County woman who shot her husband during a domestic disturbance waived a preliminary hearing Monday on first-degree assault charges.
Adrienne L. Patton, 38, of rural Seneca, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court and was ordered to stand trial on charges of first-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on July 21.
Patton is accused of shooting her husband, Patrick Patton, in the leg during an argument Oct. 3 at their residence on Bethel Road.
She told Newton County sheriff's deputies that she was defending herself after he became physical and struck her in the face, according to a probable-cause affidavit. He denied having hit her, according to the affidavit.
Officers did note a mark near her eye. He was left with a 9 mm bullet wound in the upper part of his leg.
