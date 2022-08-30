NEOSHO, Mo. — A 36-year-old woman waived a preliminary hearing Monday on a charge that she was driving while intoxicated in a fatal two-vehicle crash that a year ago killed another woman.
Stephine A. Langland, of rural Seneca, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on a felony count of driving while intoxicated resulting in the death of another.
Associate Judge Christine Rhoades set Langland's initial appearance on the charge in a trial division of the court for Sept. 14.
A probable-cause affidavit states that Langland was driving a Chevrolet Equinox that pulled into the path of a utility truck July 26, 2021, on Missouri Highway 43 at the intersection with Route BB about 4 miles north of Seneca,
A passenger in Langland's SUV, Crystal N. Ward, 32, of Seneca, was injured fatally in the crash. Langland was seriously injured, and a 14-year-old boy in her vehicle sustained minor injuries.
The affidavit states that Langland had a blood alcohol level at the time of 0.22%. The legal limit in Missouri is 0.08%.
