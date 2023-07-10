A Jasper County case citing a probation violation by a Seneca woman awaiting trial in Newton County on a charge in a DWI fatality is now on hold.
The probation violation was set for hearing Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court at Joplin, but an attorney representing Jessica Oliver, 31, told Judge Gayle Crain that Oliver was still in custody in Newton County without bond.
The judge said she would issue an arrest warrant for Oliver on the Jasper County case so that she could be transported to Jasper County after her trial in Newton County.
Oliver pleaded guilty in a 2018 case in Jasper County of fraudulent use of a debit card and was granted probation.
She was charged in March with a felony count of driving while intoxicated and causing the death of Ilyas Jabbar Qawishabazz Sr., 55, on Aug. 10, 2021. A report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol detailing the crash said that Oliver crossed the centerline and struck the Qawishabazz vehicle nearly head-on.
He was pronounced dead by a Newton County deputy coroner at the scene of the crash on Missouri Highway 43 at Kapok Drive, just a few miles north of Seneca.
While out of jail on bond, Oliver along with three others was arrested by officers with the Seneca Police Department on drug charges. The new charges filed against her state that Oliver sold methamphetamine and unlawfully possessed drug paraphernalia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.