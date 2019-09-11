A Joplin man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2:57 p.m. Wednesday on Route HH, a mile east of Carterville in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Gale L. Wade, 70, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West with minor injuries.
Wade was driving an eastbound pickup truck that ran off the road and struck a fence and a building, the patrol said.
• Four people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49, a mile east of Anderson in McDonald County, according to the state patrol.
One of the drivers, Jennifer Saldana, 57, of Noel, and her three passengers — Justice M. Montes, 11, Diamond J. Tygart, 12, and Shelton S. Tygart, 11, all of Noel — were taken to Freeman Hospital West. Their injuries were described as minor.
Their southbound car was struck in the rear by a southbound vehicle driven by Kyler M. Mouse, 20, of Neosho, the patrol said.
• A Webb City man was injured when a semitruck struck him at 8:10 p.m. Tuesday as he was walking on Route V, a mile west of Diamond in Newton County, according to the state patrol.
Carlos Martinez, 32, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Joplin with serious injuries.
Martinez was walking in the roadway of Route V when a westbound semitruck driven by Damian Moose, 50, of Lockwood, struck him, the patrol said.
• A Lamar woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 44 about a mile west of Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the patrol.
Elizabeth K. Pomerleau. 58, was taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries.
She was driving an eastbound vehicle that ran off the road and overturned, the patrol said.
