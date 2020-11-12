Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 11 a.m. Wednesday on Route V, 12 miles northwest of Lamar in Barton County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Patricia R. Baker, 70, of Stockton, and her passenger, Cynthia M. Deaton, 56, of Bolivar, were taken to Cox Barton County Hospital in Lamar with minor injuries.
Their westbound vehicle collided with a northbound semitruck and trailer driven by Michael D. Harris, 59, of Carthage, when Harris pulled out in front of them from a driveway, the patrol said.
• A Carthage resident was injured in a three-vehicle accident at 7:41 a.m. Wednesday on Apple Road at County Road 180, about 2 miles east of Joplin in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
Joyce M. Cooper, 62, was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
She was driving a westbound car that struck a southbound pickup truck driven by a 16-year-old boy from Joplin who failed to yield the right of way and pulled into Cooper's path, the patrol said. Cooper's car crossed the center line following the collision and struck an eastbound vehicle driven by Hannah J. Jasperson, 42, of Joplin, before running off the road.
• Two Pineville residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 4:48 p.m. Tuesday on Bear Hollow Road, 4 miles south of Jane in McDonald County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The driver, Vernon Hood, 79, was flown by medical helicopter to the Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, with serious injuries. A passenger, Katrena Hood, 53, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Ropgers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries.
Their westbound pickup truck ran off the road and overturned down a steep embankment, the patrol said.
• Two Golden City residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday on Missouri Highway 96, about 2 miles northwest of Carthage in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers involved, James W. Horton, 38, and his passenger, a 14-year-old girl, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor injuries.
They were eastbound in a pickup truck and slowing for a vehicle stopped in the roadway when another eastbound vehicle driven by Mikayla J. Spaugy, 20, of Joplin, ran into them from behind, the patrol said.
