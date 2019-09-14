A resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:15 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 44, 2 miles west of Fidelity in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Raymond J. Farley, 55, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Farley’s eastbound vehicle ran off the road and hit a guardrail.
• A resident of Middleville, Michigan, was injured in a two-vehicle crash at 9:35 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 44, 2 miles west of Sarcoxie in Jasper County, the highway patrol reported.
Shelby C. Right, 22, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said an eastbound tractor-trailer driven by Bhupinder Singh, 35, of Fresno, California, changed lanes and struck Right’s eastbound vehicle.
• A Joplin woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2 a.m. Saturday on Missouri Highway 43, less than a mile north of Joplin in Jasper County, the highway patrol reported.
Janessa L. Lester, 23, was taken by private vehicle to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Lester’s northbound vehicle swerved to miss a deer and ran off the road, hitting a road sign and several small trees.
• A Tulsa, Oklahoma, woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 9:20 p.m. Friday on Interstate 44, 5 miles east of Carthage in Jasper County, the highway patrol reported.
Gentry L. Smith, 34, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Joplin with minor injuries, the patrol said.
The patrol said Smith’s westbound vehicle ran off the road and overturned.
• Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 5:45 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Highway 112, 4 miles south of Cassville in Barry County, according to the highway patrol.
One of the drivers involved, Michael A. Burke, 66, and his passenger, Donna P. Burke, 65, both of Shell Knob, were flown by medical helicopter to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with serious injuries, the state patrol said. The other driver, Dazthil O. Sibrian, 31, of Cave Springs, Arkansas, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, Arkansas, with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
Sibrian’s northbound Mitsubishi Montero crossed the center line and struck the Burkes’ southbound Cadillac DTS head-on while Sibrian was toying with the GPS on his cellphone, the patrol said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.