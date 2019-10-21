Three Carthage teens were injured in a single-vehicle wreck at 6:20 p.m. Sunday on Cedar Road, 2 miles southeast of Carthage in Jasper County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Driver Anthony N. Riner, 17. was taken to Mercy Hospital Joplin with moderate injuries. Two passengers — a 14-year-old girl who suffered serious injuries and a 15-year-old boy who suffered minor injuries — were taken to the same hospital.
Their westbound car became airborne cresting a hill, crossed the centerline and skidded off the road, rolling several times before coming to rest, the patrol said.
• Both drivers were injured in a two-vehicle collision at 11:10 a.m. Monday on Missouri Highway 97, about 2 miles south of Stotts City at the intersection with County Road 2130, according to the state patrol.
Mark D. Schnelten, 38, of Mount Vernon, and Miranda J. Nute, 22, of Stotts City, were taken by ambulance to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield with moderate injuries, the patrol said.
Schnelten, who was driving an eastbound pickup truck, failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and collided with Nute's northbound vehicle, the patrol said.
• Two residents of Liberal were injured in a two-vehicle crash at 1:45 p.m. Monday on Ivy Road, about a half-mile west of Oronogo in Jasper County, the state patrol said.
One of the drivers, Zoar S. Lozano, 19, and her passenger, Marlin G. Lozano, 39, were taken by ambulance to Freeman Hospital West in Joplin with minor and moderate injuries, respectively.
Their northbound car collided with a westbound vehicle when Zoar Lozano failed to stop at a stop sign, the patrol said.
