Assault, weapon and property damage charges that were filed on a Joplin man in December were dismissed this week when the victim declined to testify against him at a preliminary hearing.
Quincy E. Richards, 33, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court on felony charges of domestic assault, property damage, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon as well as a misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richards waived the hearing on the drug possession count and was ordered to stand trial by Associate Judge Joe Hensley. But the other counts were dismissed due to a lack of cooperation on the part of the victim, the defendant's girlfriend, according to the Jasper County prosecutor's office.
The drug count stems from his arrest Dec. 7 in connection with an assault of the girlfriend and damaging of her vehicle on Dec. 4 in Carthage. He was arrested again Dec. 14 at the Quality Inn in Carthage after stabbing a wall and chair and threatening to kill the girlfriend with a knife, according to a probable-cause affidavit.
The judge set a hearing July 28 for the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division of the court on the remaining drug possession count.
